Cortez Embracing Every Part Of Her Journey

Needless to say, it was an emotional moment, not just for Cortez, but for anyone watching the event. And in the lead-up to the fight and in its aftermath, the 25-year-old has bravely recounted the worst moments of her life for anyone who asked. That may be tougher than 15 minutes in the Octagon.

“It’s hard for me to talk about it and not cry,” she said. “There are times that I think about it and I’m a big baby. But there’s more to the story. I’ll open up when I’m ready to share and I haven’t told my full story. I’m not ready for it, but when I am ready, I’ll let my story be known. But as of right now, I have a big portrait of my mom and my brother, so people wonder, ‘Hey, what is that?’ And I have to explain it, but there’s more to the story. There’s more than, ‘Oh, my mom passed away with cancer.’ There’s a story behind it, and when I’m ready, I’ll share it.”

Cortez’ road from Phoenix to the UFC is a reminder that in most cases, fighters aren’t made, they’re born, and from the start, she was determined to keep up with her brothers, even if they weren’t having it.

“There were so many athletes around me and I was just not it,” she said. “I wanted to, but my brothers never let me train with the guys. That was unheard of, especially in wrestling. They would drag me out of the wrestling room, so as much as I wanted to do it, I only got to be in the sport for a short time when I was younger.”

She would be back but, in the meantime, she was your typical kid in a typical Mexican household. In other words, Cortez wasn’t going to be able to run wild like most her age. There were parents and brothers to deal with.