Cortavious Romious' Journey Back To The Octagon

“Honestly, I go back and watch the fight and that's pretty much what happened,” he said. “I went in there and I felt like a fool. I felt stupid. I was just like, f**k it. And it showed. I didn't even do anything. I just was throwing leather and got caught.”

The loss, his first in over three years, put his quest for a UFC roster spot on a temporary hold, but in the great scheme of things, the fight did fall into the “win or learn” category, because he did learn plenty, before he even made the walk.

“I was upset about everything that happened leading up to the fight,” Romious said. “Yeah, it's a loss, but I'm not mad. I went out on my shield, so it is what it is. Lesson learned. But it did suck, though. And the s**ttiest part was just leading up to it.”