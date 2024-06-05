Cormier Talks O’Connor’s Grittiest Performance | UFC FIGHT PASS

If you opened it up even further and asked 100 wrestling fans in that entire span to name a wrestler, in general, who would make the best mixed martial artist, you still would’ve likely seen O’Connor running away with it, especially if Daniel Cormier was one of the voters.

O’Connor’s style alone tells you you’re going to have to accept walking away in pain, you’re going to have to be willing to dig deeper than you usually would and you’re likely going to have to get very creative. It’s the exact reason he’s been a fan favorite since his freshman year, but when he showed the world just how deep he’ll dig to reach greatness at the 2022 NCAA National Championships, he moved everybody, including the man who has seen it all and accomplished even more, Daniel “DC” Cormier.

Dana White Speaks After UFC 302

“It was something I saw in his junior season that made me feel like he was a kid that I wanted to make sure that we got,” Cormier recalled. During that year, Austin tore his ACL and he couldn’t walk. I remember standing on the side of the mat watching him and he could barely walk. He’s got a huge knee brace, and he became an All-American and then he forfeited out. I almost wanted to cry watching him because I had gotten to know him and the kid had horrible shoes; as horrible as his style is, I was proud of him. I remember my heart kind of skipping a beat.”