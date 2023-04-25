Corey Charron's Top Five Fighters Of All-Time | UFC Fight Pass

One example of the web of diehards spreading far and wide is Canadian battle rapper Corey Charron. Charron’s MMA roots date back to the TUF 1 era, and he’s barely missed a fight since.

“I’m a fan of anyone who has the courage to step into the Octagon,” Charron said. “I’m a fan of them, regardless, because I think that takes a lot of bravery and courage to do. I’m a fan of all of them at the end of the day.”

Charron’s fandom has also taken him down multiple dark era rabbit holes, as well as to this point, and as many battle rap pay-per-views he’s seen in his day, he may have seen just as many MMA events. Having been a fan across many different eras, it’s time for Charron to answer the all-too-commonly asked question: who’s Charron’s Top Five of all time?

5. Chuck Liddell