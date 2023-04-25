Corey Charron's Top Five Fighters Of All-Time | UFC Fight Pass

Highlights
The MMA web spreads by the year. From two shows in 11 months in Iowa in 1999 to worldwide demands and sellouts across the globe, the UFC has truly spread like wildfire. What was once banned from TV and branded as “no holds barred” fighting is now a legitimate sport with nearly every walk of life represented.
One example of the web of diehards spreading far and wide is Canadian battle rapper Corey Charron. Charron’s MMA roots date back to the TUF 1 era, and he’s barely missed a fight since.
“I’m a fan of anyone who has the courage to step into the Octagon,” Charron said. “I’m a fan of them, regardless, because I think that takes a lot of bravery and courage to do. I’m a fan of all of them at the end of the day.”
Charron’s fandom has also taken him down multiple dark era rabbit holes, as well as to this point, and as many battle rap pay-per-views he’s seen in his day, he may have seen just as many MMA events. Having been a fan across many different eras, it’s time for Charron to answer the all-too-commonly asked question: who’s Charron’s Top Five of all time?
5. Chuck Liddell
“I’d have to say Chuck Liddell just because he was one of my favorites when I first got into it. I thought he was very mainstream, he had good knockout power and one of my favorites when I first got into it.”
4. Chael Sonnen
“I’m going to go with somebody for a different reason. For more of the personality, I’m going to have to go with Chael P. Sonnen, “The American Gangster.” I’m kind of going down the nostalgia route now. When I first fell in love with MMA, Chael P. Sonnen, the s*** he was doing with the Nogueira brothers in interviews and stuff like that, I just thought that was classic.”
3. Anderson Silva
Anderson Silva Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023
Anderson Silva Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023
“I’ll have to say Anderson Silva because he was one of the main reasons I got into the sport. I think he’s a pioneer, he’s a trailblazer and I think watching his run live was insane.”
2. Jon Jones
I guess he’s active again now, but Jon Jones would be second. He’s had his controversies and I know Matt Hamill technically beat him, but nobody really counts that.
1. Georges St-Pierre
GEORGES ST-PIERRE NAMED TO UFC HALL OF FAME
GEORGES ST-PIERRE NAMED TO UFC HALL OF FAME
“I think he’s the most skilled and he’s a Canadian that put us on the map. I’d have to say GSP number one.”
