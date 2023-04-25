 Skip to main content
Anderson Silva celebrates his victory over Vitor Belfort at UFC 126 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 5, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Corey Charron's Top Five Fighters Of All-Time | UFC Fight Pass

Just When It Seems Like The UFC Has Reached Every Corner Of The World, A New Diehard Comes Into The
By Walker Van Wey • Apr. 25, 2023

The MMA web spreads by the year. From two shows in 11 months in Iowa in 1999 to worldwide demands and sellouts across the globe, the UFC has truly spread like wildfire. What was once banned from TV and branded as “no holds barred” fighting is now a legitimate sport with nearly every walk of life represented.

One example of the web of diehards spreading far and wide is Canadian battle rapper Corey Charron. Charron’s MMA roots date back to the TUF 1 era, and he’s barely missed a fight since.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

“I’m a fan of anyone who has the courage to step into the Octagon,” Charron said. “I’m a fan of them, regardless, because I think that takes a lot of bravery and courage to do. I’m a fan of all of them at the end of the day.”

Charron’s fandom has also taken him down multiple dark era rabbit holes, as well as to this point, and as many battle rap pay-per-views he’s seen in his day, he may have seen just as many MMA events. Having been a fan across many different eras, it’s time for Charron to answer the all-too-commonly asked question: who’s Charron’s Top Five of all time?

5. Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell celebrates after knockout out Randy Couture at UFC 57 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 4, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Chuck Liddell celebrates after knockout out Randy Couture at UFC 57 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 4, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“I’d have to say Chuck Liddell just because he was one of my favorites when I first got into it. I thought he was very mainstream, he had good knockout power and one of my favorites when I first got into it.”

4. Chael Sonnen

“I’m going to go with somebody for a different reason. For more of the personality, I’m going to have to go with Chael P. Sonnen, “The American Gangster.” I’m kind of going down the nostalgia route now. When I first fell in love with MMA, Chael P. Sonnen, the s*** he was doing with the Nogueira brothers in interviews and stuff like that, I just thought that was classic.”

3. Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023
Anderson Silva Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023
/

“I’ll have to say Anderson Silva because he was one of the main reasons I got into the sport. I think he’s a pioneer, he’s a trailblazer and I think watching his run live was insane.”

2. Jon Jones

I guess he’s active again now, but Jon Jones would be second. He’s had his controversies and I know Matt Hamill technically beat him, but nobody really counts that.

1. Georges St-Pierre

GEORGES ST-PIERRE NAMED TO UFC HALL OF FAME
GEORGES ST-PIERRE NAMED TO UFC HALL OF FAME
/

“I think he’s the most skilled and he’s a Canadian that put us on the map. I’d have to say GSP number one.”

For the greatest action across the world of combat sports, sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
:
Gilbert Burns of Brazil celebrates after his TKO victory over Demian Maia of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

Gilbert Burns | Greatest Hits

Ahead Of His Co-Main Slot vs Belal Muhammad at UFC 288, Relive Some Of Gilbert Burns' Greatest Hits Inside The Octagon 

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3, Live From Rogers Arena In Vancouver, Canada On June 10, 2023
Announcements

Women's Bantamweight Championship Trilogy Bout…

UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3 Takes Place On Saturday, June 10 At Vancouver's Rogers Arena

More
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Dana White Announces Whittaker vs Du Plessis Among…

UFC President Dana White Announced Three Fights Slated For International Fight Week, Including Title Eliminator Between Robert Whittaker And Dricus Du Plessis

More
: