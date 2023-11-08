The Continuing Saga Of The Light Heavyweight Belt

At UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa, Poland’s Jan Blachowicz put his devastating “Polish Power” on display against two-time title challenger and betting favorite Dominick Reyes for the recently vacated light heavyweight title.

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

After a slow first round, which saw Blachowicz chew at Reyes’ body with brutal kicks, the former Muay Thai world champion snuck in a left hook that appeared to break Reyes’ nose. Now with Reyes on the back foot, Blachowicz pressed forward and started landing devastating strikes to put Reyes away in the second round. Poland had its second UFC champion.

Six months later, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya moved up to 205 to try and become the UFC’s fifth ever simultaneous two-division champion. Despite an impressive resume at 185 pounds, Adesanya could not keep up with the versatility and strength of Blachowicz.

WATCH: Alex Pereira Is Focused On What’s To Come

Blachowicz cruised his way to a unanimous decision victory after out striking the former champ 184-99, securing three takedowns and amassing over seven minutes of control time. With this win, Blachowicz successfully defended the light heavyweight title, a feat no one in the division has accomplished since.