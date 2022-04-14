From Contender Series to UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

It’s long been common knowledge that the summer tradition called Dana White’s Contender Series is an absolute hotbed of top-tier talent and tomorrow’s stars. Names like Marina Rodriguez, Sean O’Malley and Kevin Holland—to name just a very few—had their careers launched on the Tuesday night institution.

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 here in Las Vegas will serve as a showcase for some of last season’s most exciting athletes, as four alumni from the show will make their UFC debuts. In fact, two of them have such a buzz around them that they’ll make their promotional bow in the bright lights of the co-main event.

Here’s your hit list for the new faces—and potential future stars---you’ll see this Saturday.