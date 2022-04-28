From Contender Series To UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera

Division: Flyweight

Fighting Out Of: Springfield, MA

Professional Record: 8-1

The Scoop: “The Cannon” appeared not once but twice on DWCS, first in Season 1, where despite winning his fight, a contract was not in the cards that night. Four years passed before he stepped back into the cage, and after a win on the regional scene, he returned to Contender Series in the first week of 2021’s Season 5.

An uncomfortably long wait ensued at the conclusion of that fight, where after a close back-and-forth battle, it was announced that Candelario’s opponent, Victor Altamirano, was the winner via split decision. “That’s wrong,” UFC president Dana White could be seen to say in the background of the broadcast. “That’s the wrong score.”

It was the first professional loss for the 30-year-old flyweight, but even in defeat, the boss had still been impressed.

“I think that both of these kids did everything that you need to do,” White would say to Laura Sanko at the end of the show. “It was an absolute dog fight. I’m going to take you both.”

And with those fateful words, Candelario became the first DWCS contestant to secure a contract despite losing his bout.

“I was just really in awe, and I’m still pinching myself today,” Candelario said.

The assignments won’t get any easier for the BJJ brown belt and Golden Gloves champ. For his debut this Saturday UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera, Candelario draws newcomer Tatsuro Taira, the Japanese phenom who has seven first round finishes on his undefeated 10-0 record. The bout opens the prelim card in Las Vegas, but it could easily be a preview of the division’s future.