Contender Series Season 4: Week 1 Preview

Looking back over the first three years of the summer talent search, the number of fighters currently competing in the UFC to appear on the series is quite impressive, and not strictly limited to those who earned contracts or even secured victories.

Top 15 featherweight Dan Ige earned a win, but not a contract, while ranked light heavyweight Ryan Spann’s first appearance resulted in a 15-second loss that became the catalyst for the current winning streak he’s enjoying.

Current flyweight contender Alex Perez, rising star “Sugar” Sean O’Malley, top 2020 newcomers Herbert Burns and Jamahal Hill, and promising upstarts like Grant Dawson, Brendan Allen, and Miguel Baeza all passed through Las Vegas on their way to joining the UFC roster, while Maycee Barber and Edmen Shahbazyan earned contracts in the opening and closing bouts of the same Season 2 event.

A total of 29 contracts were awarded last season, the highest number to date in the three-year history of the series, and the new crop of hopefuls looking to get in on that action will kick off Season 4 on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups.