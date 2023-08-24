A Consistent Ryan Spann Is A Dangerous Ryan Spann

The Texas-based light heavyweight has had some big-time moments thus far in his ten-fight UFC career but has suffered three untimely setbacks just when it seemed like he was going to elevate himself to becoming a true title contender.

That’s why he’s so locked in on not only being the fighter he knows he can be, but being that fighter every time he steps in the Octagon.

“I just want to stay consistent with each day,” Spann told UFC.com. “I’m trying to stay in a consistent mindset and be consistent in everything I do. I want to stay focused, stay patient, consistent, and win.”