Consistency Is Key For Jim Miller

“I've trained with plenty of guys through the years that could have fought in the Octagon, it's just either injuries happen or the daily grind got to them,” the 38-year-old said. “We see some problems that come out of some of these mega gyms, right? The stories are always the same, about kind of reckless sparring sessions and stuff like that. But I’ve always focused on consistency.”

Miller was quick to add that there’s nothing wrong with big gyms; in fact, an abundance of training partners early on in your career can be a good thing. But as “A-10” progressed in his career and started noticing little things that might have an impact on his longevity, he quickly came up with solutions.

“In 2014, I opened up my own gym and honestly, I don't think I would still be fighting if I was at a bigger gym. I condensed my team, I made things smaller and I made my group a lot more intimate,” Miller said.

“You have to have a group of people around you that can read you and that you can have honest conversations with; the guys that I have in my corner are all guys that I trust completely. We can be honest with one another about what I'm dealing with as an aging athlete and with injuries, where I feel like sometimes it gets kind of lost in the commotion at the bigger places.”

Unbeknownst to him at the time of splitting away from his previous gym for a smaller team, Miller’s move likely was the difference-maker in his ability to overcome a level of adversity that very few people, or fighters, can truly understand when he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2016.