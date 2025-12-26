Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz | Iconic UFC Rivalries

“Conor McGregor, you’re taking everything I’ve worked for mother f*****, Imma fight your f****** a**. You know what’s the real fight, what’s the real money fight, it’s me, not these clowns you already punked at the press conference.”

That’s just a snippet from Diaz’s epic Octagon interview following his win over Michael Johnson in 2015. At UFC 196, McGregor, who was coming off his featherweight title-winning knockout over Aldo, was originally scheduled to face then-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in his bid to become a two-division champion. The Brazilian was forced out of the March 2016 bout due to injury, however, and in came Nate Diaz on less than two weeks’ notice. Due to the short-notice nature of the fight, it transitioned to a non-title welterweight main event.

“It’s always a super fight when I’m in town,” McGregor told media during UFC 196 open workouts. “…I’m here for a fight. Let’s see if this man can fight. He’s talked a fair bit. If you’ve been following me or him, you know there’s been subtle digs over the course of last year… now all of a sudden, he’s a scared little brother of sorts. Let’s see what he has to say. I’m here for a fight and a check. F*** the belt.”

The two also met face to face at two pre fight press conferences, each serving one clear purpose: for McGregor and Diaz to trade jabs for 20 minutes and further spice up the matchup for fans. But unlike some of the banter often seen at these events, this was not trash talk for the sake of noise. Both men genuinely disliked the other and were actively trying to get under each other’s skin.