Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor to headline UFC 257

Coming off a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone in his lone appearance of 2020, Ireland's "Notorious" one is eager to put himself back in a world title fight, and he can make his case for one if he can hold off the charge of Louisiana's Poirier, who not only wants to even the score with McGregor for his 2014 defeat, but to get his own shot at regaining the 155-pound title following his June victory over Dan Hooker.