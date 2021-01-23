“I like Dustin,” said McGregor. “I did back then, I do now. He’s a good fighter, he’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. What’s he wanna do this time? Does he wanna come at me this time? It’s two things. You’re either gonna come forward and go for it or you’re gonna back away and try to wait for it. But either option is bad.”

Nice McGregor doesn’t mean he’s lost his edge. Far from it. And at 32 with enough accomplishments under his belt to walk away from the sport and still earn a place in the UFC Hall of Fame, he fights now because he wants to, not because he needs to, and that makes him a scary individual for anyone he meets in the Octagon from here on out.

“I said it back then – I set my legacy in stone,” he said. “I’m very proud of my achievements, and many more to come. Now, I just want to compete, I want to stack my highlights, I want to show my improvements and I want to feel competition.”