CONOR MCGREGOR REMATCHES MAX HOLLOWAY IN WELTERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT AT UFC 329 LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

UFC 329: MCGREGOR vs. HOLLOWAY 2 takes place Saturday, July 11 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5 pm ET / 2 p. PT on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 329: MCGREGOR vs. HOLLOWAY 2 tickets will go on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 am PT and are available at tickets will go on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 am PT and are available at AXS.com . Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, May 27 at 10 am PT via the website UFCFightClub.com . A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, May 28 at 10 am ET. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com

UFC VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

McGregor (22-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) returns to action for the first time in five years looking for a vintage performance. A devastating striker, he holds thrilling KO wins against Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Donald Cerrone. McGregor plans to remind fans why he is one of the greatest fighters ever by securing a second victory over Holloway.

Holloway (27-9, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) intends to spoil McGregor’s return with a highlight-reel finish. A former BMF titleholder, he has earned memorable wins against Justin Gaethje, Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega. Holloway now looks to even the score by stopping McGregor in emphatic fashion.

Saint Denis (17-3 1NC, fighting out of Paris, France) steps back in the Octagon following an impressive TKO win against Dan Hooker in February. Currently riding a four-fight win streak, he also holds notable victories over Beneil Dariush, Mauricio Ruffy and Matt Frevola. Saint Denis now plans to finish Pimblett and stake his claim for a title shot.

Pimblett (23-4, fighting out of Liverpool, Merseyside, England) is coming off his Fight of the Year candidate against Justin Gaethje in January. A relentless competitor, he has delivered exciting victories over Michael Chandler, King Green and Tony Ferguson. Pimblett aims to halt Saint Denis’ momentum to crack the lightweight Top 5.

Additional bouts on the card include: