Conor McGregor | The Mac Is Back

Almost five years to the day since he departed the Octagon with his career hanging in the balance, Conor McGregor will return to the UFC, and he says he does so as an improved version of himself, both inside and outside the cage.
McGregor sustained a broken leg in his injury-TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and doubts were cast over whether he'd be able to return – and if he did, whether he'd ever reach the heights he achieved earlier in his career, when he became the UFC's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion.
But now, after a punishing battle of recovery and renewal, McGregor is set to make his comeback and will take on old adversary Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena on July 11.
Chatting to Nate Burleson in a special sit-down interview for Paramount+, a candid McGregor said that he is back in his happy place after years away from the sport.
“The thing is, my most relaxed state is in there. My state of freedom is making that walk, you know?” he said.
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“I yearn for competition, and at the core of it, I do this for fun. This is fun to me. To get in (and) compete against another able body in a live event, ignite the passion of the fans and the entire ecosystem around the fight game, I enjoy it. I get great pleasure out of it. That's it. That's why I'm back. I'm back for the fun, for the thrill.”
It’s no surprise McGregor is happy. His road back has been a hard one, as he explained.
“It’s been a difficult few years with the injury recovery,” he admitted.
“I'm fully healed. It is a titanium rod down the knee into the ankle, and it’s solid. I’m a Terminator now. That is my mindset.
“I know there’s a visual of the break, of course – me in the ring with the break. I wish for a visual now to correct that – landing the shot.
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“I always say an injury is not just a process of recovery, it's a process of discovery. You uncover a lot about yourself, you uncover a lot about your frame, your body, your movements, your mechanics, what you must do to maintain. So, in actuality, everything happens for a reason. This allowed me to carry on with my career, and it will bring longevity to my career.
“I look at my rest period that I have had, whereas I look at other combat competitors in the space, including my opponent. I feel a lot fresher than these opponents. I have had my time of rest. I feel I am coming into my prime now … so that is my mindset going in here.”
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McGregor also referred to some of his issues away from the sport, as he admitted that he has sought help to get himself into a better, healthier place ahead of his return to competition.
“Fame has its pitfalls. You better move carefully in this world, for sure. Probably even more so now,” he said.
“I've taken a lot of lessons in my life, and it's just about self-discovery, studying yourself, learning yourself, learning triggers. I find myself, even now, still in a fight with an old version of me, or old ways that don't serve me, and new ways and a new version of me, the new me. So I still find myself in this balance right now – as a fighter, but more as a man, more as a human.
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“I went through some treatment, a lot of self-reflective work on myself, internal work, and it was outside of this bubble that we find ourselves now.”
Despite taking positive steps, McGregor admitted that he still faces a regular battle with his old demons and has learned to check himself to ensure that he stays on the right path moving forward.
“On my immediate return to this game, in front of these cameras, and even this (interview) now, I found myself reverting to an old version of me, and I had to kind of remind myself. I said, ‘Hold on.’ I had to kind of reflect again and say, ‘I’m different now. I’m a different person. I put in work.’
“It's easy to fall into old habits, you know, you have to be careful, you have to practice with people, places, things, you know, protect people, places, things, don't find yourself in similar places that you would have been. So I'm still in that fight. I'm still in that fight, and competition for me, activity, and work helps that, for sure. I still have work to do.
“It's day-by-day work … You keep good people around you, and you make sure you have those conversations with the man in the mirror – that's the main thing – and there ain't no lying to him. And the man above, for sure.”
Now 37 years of age, McGregor feels ready to embark on the latest chapter of his rollercoaster career. Having achieved almost everything in the sport already, his goal now is to fight his way back to the top of the game once again.
“I had the game conquered,” he said.
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“Two-weight world champion. I had the Floyd bout boxed off. I was only 27 years of age. I had the game wrapped up in a blink, and what more was I to do? I just…I got lost. I got lost in it, and made some mistakes off of that. But if you truly love something, you’ll always come home, and that’s what happened to me.”
McGregor’s comeback fight at UFC International Fight Week sees him rematch Holloway, who, like McGregor himself, went on to achieve world championship glory following their meeting in 2013. Now the pair are set to face off in a welterweight bout in the main event of UFC 329.
McGregor acknowledged Holloway’s talents but was keen to stress his view that his own skills lie on a higher plane.
“Max is a durable fighter with great skill – not on my level, however,” he stated.
“I am a level above, in fact, multiple levels above – skill-wise, mental-wise, physical-wise. We're at 170 pounds – there's a few facets into this. Max has been a busybody in the game. In fact, he has the most time spent inside the Octagon, eight and a half hours, which is a staggering amount of time. For me, I kind of look at that, saying it means you can't finish people, you know? However, he's never fought at 170 pounds. This is a 170-pound bout.
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“If you're asking me what I have above him – speed, power, IQ, fitness, health, freshness. Max didn't lay a glove on me in the last fight. I also tore my ACL. I tore it actually, in the fight against this guy I’m gonna fight. I tore it midway through the second round. I had to improvise my approach, and adapt and overcome, and that I did.”
He also dismissed the suggestion that the Holloway he’ll face on July 11 will be a vastly improved fighter compared to the one he defeated back in 2013.
“Is he? Is he really? I don't really see it,” he offered.
“I don't see vast improvements. In fact, the improvements he made were after the fight he had with me, where he adopted some of my moves, but then what did he do? He went on to win the world title. So, I sonned Max when I fought him last, and I plan on doing the same again, in more devastating fashion.”
Victory for McGregor would immediately thrust the Dubliner right back to the top of everyone’s callout list, and the Irishman said that he has a few different people in mind for his next assignment. He just wants the activity and the competition.
“There's a few names for sure. Just more so, activity. I wish to just compete,” he said.
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“I want the smoke, I want all the smoke, for sure. There you go, bring it all on. To tell you the truth, I don't rate them. (They’re) not on my level. And, rather than saying it and getting into more detail on it, I would rather just show it. And that I will do.”
And it wouldn’t be a Conor McGregor pre-fight interview without his customary prediction. And, true to past form, “Mystic Mac” didn’t pull his punches in his assessment of how he sees the fight playing out on July 11.
“It's gonna be an absolute demolition,” he declared.
“I know the damage he's taken. I know I will just have to touch him, and after that, it will be clinical. So, to win alone is not just enough; it must be spectacular, and that it will be.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.