Conor McGregor | The Mac Is Back

Chatting to Nate Burleson in a special sit-down interview for Paramount+, a candid McGregor said that he is back in his happy place after years away from the sport.

“The thing is, my most relaxed state is in there. My state of freedom is making that walk, you know?” he said.

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“I yearn for competition, and at the core of it, I do this for fun. This is fun to me. To get in (and) compete against another able body in a live event, ignite the passion of the fans and the entire ecosystem around the fight game, I enjoy it. I get great pleasure out of it. That's it. That's why I'm back. I'm back for the fun, for the thrill.”