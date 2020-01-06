Conor McGregor: "I'm Open To It All At 170"

In an exclusive interview with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife (posted in its entirety above), Conor McGregor opened up about his return to the welterweight division, why his January 18 matchup against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone makes sense, and the other matchups that he can envision for himself going forward.

"I'm not going to 170 just for Jorge," he says of speculation he wants to fight BMF Belt-holder Jorge Masvidal. "I wasn't really that happy with how that (BMF) thing ended. I think it's unfinished, in my opinion."

The recent welterweight title fight in Las Vegas caught McGregor's attention as well.

"I liked that welterweight title fight...I liked the look of that. I like the look of Kamaru Usman. I like the look of Colby. I'm open to it all at 170."

Elsewhere in the interview, McGregor addresses the possibility of filling in at the lightweight championship bout between Khabib and Tony Ferguson in April, his title aspirations, and his insistence that this is the beginning of an extended return to the Octagon.

"I'm looking at this as a season. This is the beginning of the season. Donald was the first one that I agreed to have a bout with, and here we are."