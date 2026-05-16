Conor McGregor To Headline International Fight Week Against Max Holloway

For the first time in five years, global superstar Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited UFC return in a rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 329.
The former featherweight and lightweight champion last competed in July 2021, when he suffered a gruesome leg injury at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.
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“The Notorious” has spent years teasing a return to competition, serving as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter while repeatedly expressing his desire to fight again in interviews and on social media. Now, he is set to return on one of UFC’s biggest stages during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.
McGregor burst onto the UFC scene in 2013 and quickly became the biggest star in the promotion’s history thanks to his unparalleled confidence, trash talk and show-stopping performances inside the Octagon.
In 2016, McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two divisions simultaneously. He knocked out José Aldo in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 to capture the featherweight title before adding lightweight gold less than a year later with a second-round stoppage of Eddie Alvarez.
Following a two-year hiatus to take part in a blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., McGregor returned to the Octagon for a showdown with bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, which became one of the biggest events in UFC history.
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He later scored a 40-second knockout victory over Donald Cerrone before suffering back-to-back losses to Poirier. Now, the 37-year-old aims to reassert himself at the top of the sport with his first appearance since 2021.
Standing across from him will be former BMF titleholder Holloway, whose legendary UFC career has included a featherweight championship reign and what many consider one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history, a last-second finish of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
Holloway has long stood toe-to-toe with the best fighters in the world, earning victories over the likes of Aldo (twice), Gaethje, Poirier, Frankie Edgar and The Korean Zombie over a decorated UFC career.
UFC 329’s main event will serve as a rematch nearly 13 years in the making. The pair first met in August 2013, when McGregor earned a unanimous decision victory over Holloway in Boston.
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Now, the two fan favorites are set to meet once again under the bright lights of T-Mobile Arena to headline one of UFC’s biggest weeks of the year.