Conor McGregor To Headline International Fight Week Against Max Holloway

The former featherweight and lightweight champion last competed in July 2021, when he suffered a gruesome leg injury at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

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“The Notorious” has spent years teasing a return to competition, serving as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter while repeatedly expressing his desire to fight again in interviews and on social media. Now, he is set to return on one of UFC’s biggest stages during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

McGregor burst onto the UFC scene in 2013 and quickly became the biggest star in the promotion’s history thanks to his unparalleled confidence, trash talk and show-stopping performances inside the Octagon.