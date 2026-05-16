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Conor McGregor and Max Holloway
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Conor McGregor To Headline International Fight Week Against Max Holloway

UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Set To Make Highly Anticipated Return To The Octagon Against Max Holloway In The Main Event Of UFC 329 In Las Vegas On July 11
By Kevin Schuster • May. 17, 2026

For the first time in five years, global superstar Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited UFC return in a rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion last competed in July 2021, when he suffered a gruesome leg injury at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

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“The Notorious” has spent years teasing a return to competition, serving as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter while repeatedly expressing his desire to fight again in interviews and on social media. Now, he is set to return on one of UFC’s biggest stages during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

McGregor burst onto the UFC scene in 2013 and quickly became the biggest star in the promotion’s history thanks to his unparalleled confidence, trash talk and show-stopping performances inside the Octagon.

Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

In 2016, McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two divisions simultaneously. He knocked out José Aldo in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 to capture the featherweight title before adding lightweight gold less than a year later with a second-round stoppage of Eddie Alvarez.

Following a two-year hiatus to take part in a blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., McGregor returned to the Octagon for a showdown with bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, which became one of the biggest events in UFC history.

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He later scored a 40-second knockout victory over Donald Cerrone before suffering back-to-back losses to Poirier. Now, the 37-year-old aims to reassert himself at the top of the sport with his first appearance since 2021.

Standing across from him will be former BMF titleholder Holloway, whose legendary UFC career has included a featherweight championship reign and what many consider one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history, a last-second finish of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Full Fight | Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Full Fight | Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway
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Holloway has long stood toe-to-toe with the best fighters in the world, earning victories over the likes of Aldo (twice), Gaethje, Poirier, Frankie Edgar and The Korean Zombie over a decorated UFC career.

UFC 329’s main event will serve as a rematch nearly 13 years in the making. The pair first met in August 2013, when McGregor earned a unanimous decision victory over Holloway in Boston.

Announced Fights For UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

Now, the two fan favorites are set to meet once again under the bright lights of T-Mobile Arena to headline one of UFC’s biggest weeks of the year.

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International Fight Week
Conor McGregor
Max Holloway