Conor McGregor Champ-Champ Anniversary Collection Available at UFC Store
UFC Store Marks The 10-Year Anniversary Of Conor McGregor Becoming the First Simultaneous Two-Division World Champion
Nov. 12, 2026
To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of UFC 205, UFC Store dropped a new collection highlighting the moment Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to simultaneously hold two world titles. Headlined by the custom Conor McGregor Classic Signature Replica Title Belt, the capsule features exclusive apparel and collectibles that celebrate one of the most iconic milestones in UFC history.
Available globally through UFCStore.com and UFCStore.eu, the collection offers fans the opportunity to commemorate Conor McGregor’s historic champ-champ achievement and celebrate a defining chapter in UFC history. Shop the collection and own a piece of this unforgettable legacy!