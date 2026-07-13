Conor McGregor Announces Surgery After UFC 329 Injury

McGregor ended a five-year hiatus when he returned to the Octagon at T-Mobile Arena on July 11. But his main event fight with former featherweight and BMF champion Max Holloway lasted just 69 seconds when a knee injury sustained in the bout’s opening seconds proved too much to overcome and referee Mike Beltran was forced to wave off the contest.

UFC 329 REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners



Immediately following the bout, McGregor shared an update to his followers on social media.