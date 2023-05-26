Conor McGregor And Michael Chandler Talk TUF 31

Having two coaches of this magnitude raises the stakes and puts eyeballs on the sixteen athletes looking to punch their ticket to the UFC.

This season, the athletes represent two divisions - bantamweight and lightweight. They are also broken into two other unique classifications – newcomers and former UFC fighters.

Bringing in new fighters trying to achieve their dream to face veteran fighters trying to make it back to the top provides season 31 with an intensity that can only be matched by its coaches, who will give them the best advice possible to thrive on the show.

“I’ll do my best. It’s only four weeks. I’m not going to baby no one,” McGregor told UFC.com. “World champions do not need their hands held, so I’m going to guide them and, like I said, let them out of the trap. It’s up to them whether they catch the hare.”

“I got eight heartbeats on my team. Eight athletes who I have the opportunity and the blessing to coach and I’m not going to take it lightly,” Chandler told UFC.com. “Some who get their one last shot to make it into the UFC and some who have been looking at the bright lights from afar and now they get their opportunity. This is on ESPN the network for twelve episodes straight.”