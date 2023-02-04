 Skip to main content
Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler
The Ultimate Fighter

Conor McGregor And Michael Chandler To Coach The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Premieres On ESPN+ May 30
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi • Feb. 4, 2023

Two mixed martial arts superstars battle it out on The Ultimate Fighter this year, as “The Notorious” Conor McGregor coaches a team of UFC hopefuls for the second time when he is pitted against top lightweight contender Michael Chandler in what should be one of the most explosive seasons of the long-running reality show. 

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler, premieres on ESPN and ESPN+ on May 30. The two coaches will then square off in the Octagon on a date to be announced. 

Fighting out of Dublin, Ireland, McGregor made his name in the Octagon by becoming the first person to hold two UFC divisional titles simultaneously, a feat he accomplished by defeating Jose Aldo for featherweight gold and Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt. In the process, “The Notorious” one became an international superstar, with memorable rivalries with Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making him a must-see for fight fans. In 2015, McGregor traveled to Las Vegas to coach a team of UFC prospects against Urijah Faber, and this year, he’s back to do it again. 

One of the most exciting fighters to ever grace the Octagon, "Iron" Michael Chandler has always left the fans on their feet and cheering on fight night, with his memorable outings against Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier among the best bouts ever seen in the lightweight division. In 2021, Chandler debuted in the UFC with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker, kicking off his quest for 155-pound gold. But before that journey resumes this year, he will coach the next generation of UFC stars on The Ultimate Fighter.

Dana White Special Announcement | Feb 4, 2023
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler
