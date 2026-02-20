Conor Benn Signs With Zuffa Boxing

“I’m filled with excitement and hunger for what’s ahead with Zuffa Boxing,” said Benn. “I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I’m ready to give the fans the fights they’ve been calling for. I’m in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans”

“Conor Benn is an absolute beast and a superstar,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “He shows up every time and destroys people, and now some of the best fighters in the world are calling him out. He’s ready for a world title next and I can’t wait to see him compete in Zuffa Boxing. He’s going to be a huge addition to a growing stable of very talented boxers.”