Conor Benn Signs With Zuffa Boxing

British boxing star Conor Benn has signed with Zuffa Boxing as announced today by Dana White.
“I’m filled with excitement and hunger for what’s ahead with Zuffa Boxing,” said Benn. “I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I’m ready to give the fans the fights they’ve been calling for. I’m in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans”
“Conor Benn is an absolute beast and a superstar,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “He shows up every time and destroys people, and now some of the best fighters in the world are calling him out. He’s ready for a world title next and I can’t wait to see him compete in Zuffa Boxing. He’s going to be a huge addition to a growing stable of very talented boxers.”
Widely regarded as one of the sport’s most electrifying and talked-about fighters, Benn joins Zuffa Boxing as it continues to build its roster of top-tier talent from around the world. More information on his next fight will be announced in the coming weeks.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!