Conor Benn | History Repeating

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It’s Benn’s first crack at a world title, but when it comes to fighting Stateside, this certainly isn’t his first rodeo.



“I've fought in Vegas before. I headlined in Vegas before at the Cosmo,” Benn explained. “I’ve fought in Florida. I fought at Nassau Coliseum in New York. So, it's no secret that I've fought here [in the U.S.], but many times. Also, coming off the back of three stadium shows in front of 65,000 people, back-to-back, to then headlining in Vegas, yeah, it definitely puts you in good stead. There's no pressure. The pressure's all on Ryan.”

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Benn’s star power went supernova back home in the U.K. when he engaged in two massive fights with longtime rival Chris Eubank Jr, son of his father’s great rival, Chris Eubank Sr. The two sons continued the family rivalry across a pair of middleweight bouts that delivered two unforgettable nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Eubank claiming the victory in the first fight, and Benn storming back to take the victory in the rematch.



Those fights both took place at 160-pounds, but Benn has come back down to 147 to challenge for welterweight gold. It’s been a punishing process, but one he said will bring the best out of him on fight night.