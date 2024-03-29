Connor Matthews Aims For A Memorable First Impression

Matthews did show his well-rounded game during his two stints on DWCS, but, to him, what was more important was that he showed his grit and ability to add to his game. He attributes those qualities to his time with the New England Cartel.

“I would not be here if I did not have those guys, if they didn’t show me what it takes to be a fighter at the UFC level. I owe everything to them to get me to where I needed to be,” Matthews said. “You could see it from my first year in the Contender Series and my second year, I looked like two totally different fighters and it’s due to who I trained with. It’s the New England Cartel and I’m super thankful to be training with them and to be able to compete at this level.”

“The Controller” is also thrilled that his UFC debut will come in front of a crowd in a packed arena, rather than the more intimate setting at the UFC APEX. He feels like he has the fighting style that is built to entertain, and he’s been waiting to show that to the world since he started MMA.

“I’ve been imagining this and dreaming this for my whole life and it’s actually happening. I’m super excited to fight here in Atlantic City,” Matthews said. “I want to be undefeated in the UFC; that’s my goal. I’m going to do everything I possibly can to show a good performance for everybody, get the win and then it’s on to the next one.”