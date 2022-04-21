Montana De La Rosa: Sacrifice And Confidence

If there was one word to describe Montana De La Rosa heading into this weekend, it’s confident.

“I feel like I’ve put in so many sacrifices, went away from my family, brought great training partners like Lauren Murphy with me to Team Elevation, working with the coaches that I want to work with, and I’m really feeling great,” De La Rosa said. “I feel like I’ve made the sacrifices I needed to and I’m feeling confident and ready to step in there on Saturday.”

On the other hand, De La Rosa feels that her opponent, Maycee Barber, has lost some of the confidence that she used to have. The 23-year-old improved her record to 5-0 on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2018, and then rattled off three straight victories in her first three UFC fights. Barber now sits at 9-2 after defeating Miranda Maverick last July by split decision, a verdict that was heavily debated.