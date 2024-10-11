Confidence Is Not An Issue For Brandon Royval

“I lost my second pro fight.,” said Royval, who actually started off his career at 5-3 before getting on a run that led him to the UFC and the top of the weight class. “But I feel like that was a huge relief, honestly. I remember being a little bit like, oh, it's not stressful anymore, but I'm sure he has to deal with a lot of that crap.”

Taira also has to deal with us asking him about that “0” all the time. Beyond that, Royval doesn’t believe Taira’s perfect record will have anything to do with Saturday’s end result.

“He's 16-0, which is nice,” said Royval. “It’s a nice record. I'm 16-7, and there's six dudes out there that would very much beat the s**t out of Tatsuro if they ever fought him, in my opinion. I wouldn't count (Brandon) Moreno as a loss still, but other than that, that's six dudes that I think would walk right through Tatsuro for the most part.”

Those may seem like some harsh words, but when you look at Royval’s resume, he’s been in with the champ – Alexandre Pantoja – twice, former champ Brandon Moreno twice, as well as Kai Kara-France, Matt Schnell, Tim Elliott and Matheus Nicolau. Looks like the 32-year-old isn’t the fresh-faced rookie anymore, but a seasoned vet.