Compelling Championship Doubleheader Headlines UFC Return To Boston

FEATURED BOUTS:
(C) ALJAMAIN STERLING vs (#2) SEAN O’MALLEY
(C) ZHANG WEILI vs (#4) AMANDA LEMOS
UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Tickets On Sale Friday, June 16
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Boston with two compelling championship bouts. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to silence No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on No. 4 Amanda Lemos.
UFC 292: STERLING vs O’MALLEY will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 at TD Garden with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the night’s action starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 292: STERLING vs O’MALLEY tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, June 15 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.
Sterling (23-3, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y.) looks to make a statement and cement himself as the greatest bantamweight in UFC history. Sterling holds the record for the most consecutive title defenses in the 135-pound division, which he earned with wins over Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo. He now aims to leave no doubt with a shutout performance over O’Malley.
Rising star O’Malley (16-1 1NC, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) intends to make the most of his first title opportunity by landing another signature knockout. Among the most popular athletes in the UFC, he captivated fans with performances against Eddie Wineland, Thomas Almeida and Petr Yan. O’Malley now plans to snap Sterling’s streak and claim UFC gold in highlight-reel fashion.
Zhang (23-3, fighting out of Beijing, China) has her sights set on making her second reign as champion a dominant one. The first Chinese titleholder in UFC history, she cemented herself as the best in the world with victories over former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk (twice), Carla Esparza and Jessica Andrade. Zhang now seeks to start her 2023 campaign with another bonus-winning finish.
Brazilian knockout artist Lemos (13-2-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) strives to shock the world in the biggest opportunity of her MMA career. A member of the UFC roster since 2017, she owns wins over Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Angela Hill. Lemos now looks to add her name to the historic list of Brazilian champions with her third finish in a row.
Other bouts on the card include:
- No. 8 ranked UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal (15-5, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) strives to derail the momentum of undefeated No. 13 Ian Machado Garry (12-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland)
- Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (13-5, fighting out of Uhrichsville, Ohio) returns against Mario Bautista (12-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.)
- Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-6, fighting out of Fort Mill, S.C. by way of Baldwin, N.Y.) begins his long-awaited comeback against fellow veteran Brad Tavares (19-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)
- Middleweight grapplers collide as Andre Petroski (9-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pa.) faces Gerald Meerschaert (35-16, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.)
- An intriguing women’s flyweight bout sees No. 13 ranked Andrea Lee (13-7, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) battle Natalia Silva (15-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil)
- Gregory Rodrigues (13-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) meets Denis Tiuliulin (11-7, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) at middleweight
- Women’s flyweight standout Karine Silva (16-4, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) looks to deliver another impressive performance in a matchup with Maryna Moroz (11-4, fighting out of Volnogorsk, Ukraine)
Media members wishing to apply for UFC 292: STERLING vs O’MALLEY credentials may sign up here.
