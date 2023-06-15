Compelling Championship Doubleheader Headlines UFC Return To Boston

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Boston with two compelling championship bouts. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to silence No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on No. 4 Amanda Lemos.

UFC 292: STERLING vs O’MALLEY will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 at TD Garden with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the night’s action starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 292: STERLING vs O’MALLEY tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, June 15 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.