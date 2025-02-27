Community Alter Egos Voting Returns in UFC 5

Everything You Need to Know About the Community AE Vote, Live March 4!
Feb. 27, 2025
The wait is over! After receiving incredible feedback from players, the Community Alter Ego Vote is making its return to EA SPORTS UFC 5. Starting March 4 through March 10, players will once again get the chance to decide which two Alter Egos will make their way into the game.
Since the last iteration, we’ve introduced new features to make this an even more community-driven experience—by players, for players. Get ready to cast your votes and claim rewards along the way!
FIGHTERS SELECTION: Each player will be able to cast two votes, choosing from the following eight fighters (listed in alphabetical order):
Frankie Edgar - TUF Season 19
Glover Teixeira - UFC 267
Jacaré Souza - UFC 198
Paulo Costa - UFC 241
Petr Yan - UFC 267
Rafael Dos Anjos - UFC 185
Stephen Thompson - UFC 205
Zabit Magomedsharipov - UFC Fight Night (2019)
These selections were made with direct input from Community Experts, ensuring that every fighter on the list is one that fans have been eager to see in the game.