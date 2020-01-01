Committed McGregor Fighting For Something Different

“I broke the game before I was even 30,” said the Irish superstar, who makes his return to the Octagon Saturday night against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in what will be his first bout since October 2018. “But that’s the past. I’m focused on the present, focused on creating many more magical moments inside the Octagon.”

So is McGregor now joining the masses, shouting “New Year, New Me?”

Order UFC 246 Here

Not exactly. But he does promise that he won’t be the same fighter he was the last time we saw him in a loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.