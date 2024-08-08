Come See UFC At Inaugural Fanatics Fest Aug 16-18 In NYC

Interviews
UFC will be proudly participating in Fantics Fest NYC, the first flagship event featuring the largest collection of athletes, leagues, teams, collectibles and memorabilia the world has ever seen.
Sitting at the nexus of sports fandom, culture and collecting, Fanatics Fest NYC will bring together fans across all sports to celebrate their passions under one roof at New York City’s Javits Center from Aug. 16 – 18. The multi-day event will be laced with interactive features, multiple stages and theaters, exclusive merchandise, products drops, major announcements, live podcasts and more to celebrate and elevate modern sports fandom in all its forms.
Elite UFC fighters such as Holly Holm, Michael Chandler, Khalil Rountree, Jr and Champion Alex Pereira will be in attendance to meet and engage with fans at the UFC booth.
Get Your Fanatics Fest Tickets Here
In addition to some of the top fighters in the UFC, the Fantatics Fest event will host many of the biggest names in sports and culture, including seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady; two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, alongside his sports, media and entertainment brand, Boardroom; NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning; two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning; Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter; WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu; WWE Legend Hulk Hogan; serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk; and more.
Fanatics Fest NYC will be highlighted by a 2,500-seat main stage that will serve as a backdrop for a range of bespoke content throughout the weekend. The stage will complement a more than 400,000 square foot show floor with activations featuring many preeminent leagues, teams and brands, such as the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, WWE, Fanatics, Topps, Mitchell & Ness, Lids, PWCC, Fanatics Sportsbook and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), with many more to be added.
Among the additional activities on-site, attendees can expect an all-day “trading pit” for card collectors of all ages - which features “Collecting 101” content for novice collectors - as well as a museum display of some of the world’s rarest cards and sports memorabilia. Additional fan engagements include live-streamed collectibles “breaks” through the Fanatics Live platform, a retail superstore offering a significant assortment of products across hundreds of teams and leagues, exclusive apparel collaborations with top brands, athlete meet and greets, exclusive Topps trading card drops and more.
UFC Athlete Meet & Greets
Friday August 16
- Alex Pereira - 10:30am to 12:30pm ET
- Michael Chandler - 1:00pm to 2:30pm ET
Saturday August 17
- Holly Holm - 1:00pm to 2:30pm ET
Sunday August 18
- Khalil Rountree, Jr - 1:00pm to 2:30pm ET
