Come See UFC At Inaugural Fanatics Fest Aug 16-18 In NYC

Elite UFC fighters such as Holly Holm, Michael Chandler, Khalil Rountree, Jr and Champion Alex Pereira will be in attendance to meet and engage with fans at the UFC booth.

In addition to some of the top fighters in the UFC, the Fantatics Fest event will host many of the biggest names in sports and culture, including seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady; two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, alongside his sports, media and entertainment brand, Boardroom; NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning; two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning; Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter; WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu; WWE Legend Hulk Hogan; serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk; and more.