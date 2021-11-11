Collin Anglin Is Out To Redeem Himself

But if you ask any runner about his wife Mary’s 3:05 finish in the 2021 Boston Marathon last month, they’ll say it trumps all of the above. And Collin may agree.

“Her dedication to it, the training she puts in,” he beams. “She doesn't take days off and then to go out there and exceed all expectations. I knew she was gonna do great; I didn't know she was gonna get a personal best. That doesn't really happen in Boston. To see her do that is so inspiring. Even watching her train and watch her put the hours and the work in, it's incredibly inspiring to me. I have goosebumps now just thinking about it.”

For those who don’t know, a runner can’t just show up in Boston and run the marathon. He or she has to post a qualifying time that is brutal for even the best of runners, and just getting to the start line is impressive. Running it in slightly over three hours is special stuff. It’s also something Mary’s hubby isn’t interested in.

“You'll never catch me running a marathon,” he laughs. “I'm an MMA fighter, but you're built differently if you run marathons. I’ll run with her twice a week, but the furthest I'll go is six miles. I'm good with that.”

Well, Anglin shouldn’t feel bad, because after those six miles, he’ll go and get punched, kicked and taken down by some of the best fighters on the planet in the Factory X gym in Englewood, Colorado. And when that’s over, he’ll do it again the next day, and the next, and you get the picture.

It’s the life of a prizefighter at the top level of the sport, and while Anglin raced out to a 8-1 record and earned a UFC contract after defeating Muhammad Naimov on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, competing on that level for the first time in July left the Michigan native with the second loss of his career against Melsik Baghdasaryan.