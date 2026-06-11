Collect the Main Event: Ilia Topuria & Justin Gaethje 2-Pack McFarlane Figure Set
Limited-Edition UFC Freedom 250 Collectible Available Now at UFC Store!
Jun. 11, 2026
Celebrate the historic main event of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram with the limited-edition Ilia Topuria & Justin Gaethje 2-Pack Posed Action Figure Set by McFarlane – available now at UFC Store!
Featuring 7-inch scale figures of the UFC Freedom 250 headliners, this collectible brings together two of the sport’s biggest stars ahead of the most historic sporting event of all time. The set also includes a UFC Rewards points card, UFC Digital Collectible Redemption Cards, and custom packaging inspired by the iconic UFC Octagon – designed exclusively for UFC Freedom 250.
Released in honor of UFC Freedom 250 and the 250th anniversary of the United States, this collectible commemorates the historic main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje on the South Lawn of the White House, celebrating a milestone moment for both the sport and the nation.
The perfect addition to any fight fan’s collection, the Ilia Topuria & Justin Gaethje 2-Pack Posed Action Figure Set can be yours at UFC Store!