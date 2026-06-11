Collect the Main Event: Ilia Topuria & Justin Gaethje 2-Pack McFarlane Figure Set

Released in honor of UFC Freedom 250 and the 250th anniversary of the United States, this collectible commemorates the historic main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje on the South Lawn of the White House, celebrating a milestone moment for both the sport and the nation.

The perfect addition to any fight fan’s collection, the Ilia Topuria & Justin Gaethje 2-Pack Posed Action Figure Set can be yours at UFC Store!