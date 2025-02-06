Colby Thicknesse’s Moment Has Arrived

Topuria was originally scheduled to face Cody Haddon, but when Haddon withdrew from the fight, it was Thicknesse who got the call, and that gave him a lot of confidence as he gets ready for the biggest moment of his career this far.

“I think it just shows the level that I'm at and it's also good because it's got that built-in rivalry and the narrative. I'm very objective with what I have to do on Sunday and how I'm going to go out there and win, but it is also very cool to play into this because this is probably one of the most hyped debutant vs debutant matchups in the UFC, so I'm very grateful that I get to be a part of this. I've got all the eyes, so I want to make sure come Sunday I make the most of the attention.”

Thicknesse comes into the matchup with a perfect 7-0 record, while Topuria’s record stands at 5-1, with all his wins coming by way of finish. The bantamweight is eager to go out and test himself against someone like “El Conquistador.”

“He hasn't faced high level opposition yet,” Thicknesse said. “Everybody has seen his record. He's obviously good to go out there and finish these guys. My thing is when I'm locked in there with him, I want to see how he goes when things don't go his way, when we're in them later rounds, how he deals. I'm very keen just to test him and see what he's made of.”