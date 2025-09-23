Colby Thicknesse | Chasing Down Childhood Dreams

“You could say it’s luck or I’m blessed or whatever, but I was fortunate enough to walk into that gym when I was 13. I remember I was speaking to Volk and he was telling me — it was before he lost his first professional fight, and we were having a bit of a yarn. He was like, ‘I’ve got a fight in two weeks; guy pulled out and I’m facing the best pound-for-pound guy in Oz.’ He went on to lose that fight, but to get there when he first loss and see, ‘Alright, I’ve gotta work on my grappling’ and then to see him make his run over regionals, into national UFC and onto the world stage, and see what he’s been able to accomplish now, it’s just…”

He paused, searching for the best way to sum things up for the widest swath of people.

“For people who like other sports, it’s like you pick up a basketball, go into this academy and Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant are just playing on the same team, and you get to be a part of it, plus you have the same career goals as them,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here without him and Joe, and it’s just awesome to see that it can be done where I’m from.”

While he’s quick to shower appreciation on his head coach and long-time training partner for helping him reach this point, there is a great deal of personal pride that comes with having successfully navigated his way to this point for Thicknesse as well.