Colby Covington Showing His Worth

A 14-1 pro record with nine UFC wins, six of them in row, and there are still doubters?

“Absolutely,” he said. “I see a lot of people that think Robbie Lawler’s gonna leave me unconscious this weekend, so that’s why I’m back. And what better way to come back than to fight a guy like that and prove everybody wrong and show everybody my worth. That’s ultimately what this is about; it’s about showing the UFC how valuable I am and I’m always ready to go.”

If anything, despite losing his interim title and sitting out for an extended stretch, it’s still almost mission accomplished for Covington, who went from being just another talented prospect to a contender with both a diehard fan base and an equally vocal bandwagon of detractors thanks to a polarizing image and plenty of trash talk directed at his peers over the last few years. Covington says the job’s not done yet.

“No, not yet,” he said. “I have a lot of unfinished business and I’m not gonna be satisfied until I take care of that. My biggest thing that I wanted to do is really take that turn in my career and show the UFC my worth as a self-marketer and a self-promoter. I wanted to show them that I didn’t need them to build me up; I was gonna show my value and that I’m an asset to them by what I’ve done stealing headlines and making sure they know it’s UFC champion Colby next to it. There are a lot of people that love me now, and I’ve never had people that appreciated me. But there’s also even more people that hate me, but those same people are gonna tune in because they want to see me lose. So I’ve done a good job, but the job’s not finished.”

It's likely won’t be until he gets his shot at the undisputed title and wins it. But in the meantime, there’s the business of fighting Lawler, a former American Top Team squadmate and a longtime training partner.