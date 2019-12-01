Colby Covington Never Loses Sight Of His Past

Those dreams are still as real as ever for the 31-year-old, who is days away from making one – but not all – of them a reality.

“It’s very important,” he said of keeping his current mindset. “You can kind of see it in Tyron Woodley’s last fight that he had lost the hunger. He’s not the same fighter he was in years past. But I keep that hunger because I have big dreams that I haven’t accomplished yet. I set out to be the undisputed best fighter in the world and I want to leave a legacy of everybody knowing that I was the greatest of all-time. So until I finish that and I’ve done that, I won’t be content, and anything less would be a disappointment.”

Seeing Covington eat his words on fight night would be a sweet victory for those who don’t subscribe to his method of trash talk and selling a fight, but even the harshest critic has to be impressed by his work in the Octagon, particularly his shutout of former champ Robbie Lawler in August. It was a brilliant effort from start to finish, but Covington isn’t convinced it was his best performance.

“I can be way better,” he said. “That fight with Robbie Lawler, I didn’t even get to showcase my true potential because I only got four weeks to train and then I got a cut on my eye in the first week of training camp, so I had no training camp for that fight. I was just envisioning what I could do and envisioning that I am the best welterweight in the world. But this fight brings something different. This is a fight where my agent, Dan Lambert, owner of American Top Team, really wants this guy’s head on a silver platter, so that gets me up early in the morning and keeps me up late at night. I really want to go out there and set an example for him and for my team.”