Colby Covington | A Fighter At Heart

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I was on the campaign trail as much as possible to just be a small little fraction of a help to the campaign in any way I could,” said Covington. “I wanted to volunteer my services because President Trump has done so much for me in my career that I could never repay him even if I worked the rest of my life for him.”

He also got to eat a little bit while not having to worry about making the cut to 170 pounds.

RELATED: Covington vs Buckley | UFC Journey

“That's always nice, too, to eat and not have to cut weight,” Covington laughs. “That's always fun. It was a little bit more lax schedule and I got to enjoy life again. The biggest thing is when you're in training camps and you're just preparing fight to fight, you don't get to really enjoy the fruits of the labor and get to enjoy life. So it was fun to enjoy some downtime, but now I'm ready to get back to work. I'm ready to put this division on my back and I'm ready to come up and step up and save the day for the UFC.”

For all the bluster, Covington is a fighter at heart, and you can hear it in his voice that he’s been waiting to punch somebody in the face for a while. Still, the call to step in and face Buckley came as a surprise when the St. Louis native saw his original foe – Ian Machado Garry – get moved to last weekend’s title eliminator with Shavkat Rakhmonov.