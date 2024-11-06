Cody Stamann's Birthday Battle

“I don't really mind it,” said Stamann, who makes his third APEX appearance this Saturday against Da’Mon Blackshear. “The APEX is really simple, honestly. There's a lot of times when there'd be an APEX card and they would send me to Kentucky or something and I'd be like, why can't I just fight the weekend before at the APEX? It's literally four miles from my house. So I hop on a shuttle, go there, wrap my hands, get in a fight, and then I go home and it's beautiful.”

It's another perk of living in the fight capital of the world. And while Stamann does like the idea of getting on a plane with his team and going off to battle, sleeping in his own bed during fight week is so much better.

“I'm a creature of comfort,” he laughs. “I love waking up in my own bed and taking my time and then moseying in and then getting into the cage to fight. It's just really simple for me. And yeah, the last time I did it at the APEX, man, it was awesome. I was home by nine o'clock. I had a bunch of people over and had an awesome time. So I'm willing and ready to do that again.”

On his birthday, no less, as “The Spartan” turns 35 on fight day. And while most would have quite different plans for blowing out the candles, there’s no place Stamann would rather be than in the Octagon. Yes, at the APEX.