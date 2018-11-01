Cody Stamann Done With Underdog Status

Cody Stamann is in a familiar and comfortable position entering his fight with Song Yadong on Saturday in Washington D.C. But it’s a position Stamann would prefer to avoid going forward.

Despite a 4-1 start to his UFC career, Stamann finds himself as an underdog yet again. Instead of drawing fights against highly-ranked opponents, Stamann draws up-and-coming prospects that are pegged to be the next big thing. Stamann’s issue is that he believes he is the next big thing.

“It’s another position they’re putting me in where I’m fighting another top contender,” Stamann said. “He’s the next big thing, same as Tom Duquesnoy. I find myself in this place where I have this chip on my shoulder because I’m an underdog and I’ve been an underdog in five of six fights. So, for me, it’s kind of the norm, but I’m getting tired of it. They’re saying (Song is the) next champ, I’ve heard this before so it’s time for me to make a statement that I’m that guy. I’m the contender.”

We’ve seen a little bit of everything from Stamann. He’s capable in all aspects of MMA and has provided entertaining fights throughout his UFC tenure. His past success is what makes his future even brighter because Stamann believes he still hasn’t reached his peak.