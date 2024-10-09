Cody Haddon: Living The Dream

Two fights after sharing the card with Della Maddalena, Haddon suffered the first and only loss of his career to date in a standout clash with Steve Erceg, then watched as his former opponent hit the ground running in the UFC two years later, advancing to a flyweight title fight in his first year in the promotion and giving champ Alexandre Pantoja all he could handle in the UFC 301 main event.

Seeing a pair of local boys — one he’d shared a card with, another he’d shared the cage with — not only make it to the UFC, but immediately thrive, strengthened Haddon’s belief that when his time came, he would be the next Perth resident to punch his ticket to the UFC.

Seven weeks ago in Las Vegas, the 26-year-old Luistro Combat Academy representative got his opportunity and made the absolute most of it, collecting a first-round submission win over Billy Brand on Dana White’s Contender Series that officially made his childhood dream a reality. But there has been very little time for the streaking bantamweight to let the life-changing events sink in, as no sooner did he return home from his first trip to Las Vegas — and a celebratory trip to Disney World — did he get the call to make his promotional debut, making him the first member of this year’s DWCS graduating class to make the walk to the Octagon.

“To be honest, it still hasn’t really sunk in,” admits Haddon, who faces off with TUF 29 alum Dan Argueta on the preliminary portion of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX. “I guess my self-esteem is a little better — I feel more worthy now — but in terms of being a UFC fighter, that hasn’t really sunk in yet because it all happened so quickly for me.

“I got the call up, had to keep it on the down low; two days later I’m in Vegas, and I’m not allowed to tell anyone I’m there. I’m back, straight into training, pulled out of the fight I was training for, but kept training and wasn’t allowed to tell anyone this or that.

“Had the fight — and that was surreal itself — and then right after the fight, a couple days later, I get offered another fight, so straight back home, straight into training. I haven’t had time to slow down and smell the roses at all.”