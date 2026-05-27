Cody Haddon Gets Candid About Injuries, Career Uncertainty

A broken foot suffered in training forced him out of a scheduled matchup with Aleksandre Topuria at UFC 312 in Sydney, and after a lengthy recovery and frustrating year away, he was set to return at UFC 322 in a highly anticipated showdown with divisional rising star Malcolm Wellmaker at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Four days before the fight, disaster struck.

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“In the training room, moving around a little, I ended up throwing a kick, and I go to step back, and it’s collapsing on itself,” recalled Haddon. “It’s not like I was kicking super-hard; it was like a tennis player practicing their swing.

“I had to tell the PI people because it was getting to the point where I couldn’t even walk around. I had to let them know something was going on, but I still wanted to fight,” Haddon said. “I wanted to give myself ‘til Saturday — I was happy to cut the weight and everything and give myself ‘til Saturday morning to see if I could walk because if I could walk, I could fight.”