Cody Haddon | Allow Me to Re-Introduce Myself

The season opened with an electric matchup that Lone’er Kavanagh ended in dramatic fashion, with Jose Miguel Delgado and Mansur Abdul-Malik following suit on the way to collecting victories and contracts straight out of the gate. The following week, Cody Haddon kicked off the second episode with a first-round submission win, and before he could even get home to Perth to celebrate, the Australian bantamweight was booked for his promotional debut.

Five weeks after earning a UFC contract and good on his boyhood dream to compete on the biggest stage in the sport, Haddon rolled into the UFC APEX, out-hustled Dan Argueta, and earned his first UFC win, all before the season he competed on had come to a close.

“To be honest, I was still kind of dealing with the excitement with what happened on the Contender Series because that was only five weeks before that,” Haddon said with a smile, recalling his debut victory just a few days ahead of returning to the fray against Malcolm Wellmaker in one of the most anticipated preliminary card bouts at VeChain UFC 322 this weekend in New York City. “I didn’t even leave the U.S. before getting my debut.