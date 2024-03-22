The Second Time’s The Charm For Cody Gibson

“I was having my first child at the time. I was a champion for a regional promotion. It was right around the time that Conor McGregor did the double-champ thing. And so, I thought, maybe I can do the same thing on the regional scene to help bring (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby back in and get his attention. So I went up a weight class to try to do that, and I lost the fight.

“It wasn't something that was planned, but as soon as the fight ended, I took the mic and was like, 'I’m done fighting, I retire.' And I was serious in my mind.

“I took a year off from the sport, got into teaching full time and coaching high school wrestling, and just started finding myself back in the gym. First, it was just a couple days of jiu-jitsu a week, and then, all of a sudden, I was back into boxing and, before I knew it, I was training almost every day.

"I was like, 'Well, if I'm going to train every day, I might as well get back into it.' So (I’d had) about a year off and then I came back. I didn't want to be that cautionary tale of another guy who retired and came back but here I am!”

Gibson returned to the cage, competing for promotions including Tachi Palace Fights, LFA, and XMMA, and eventually got the call to compete on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which featured a team of former UFC fighters going against a team of promotional newcomers. As part of the veterans team led by UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler, Gibson picked up back-to-back first-round finishes to earn a place in the finale against former TUF winner Brad Katona, who had switched teams ahead of the finale at UFC 292 in Boston.