Cody Gibson: Putting His Best Foot Forward

Regarding the fight itself, the game plan is business as usual for Gibson, who hopes to use his versatility to overcome the “tough” and “gritty” challenge ahead. While taking as little damage as possible and coming home with an extra $50,000 would be icing on the cake for he and his wife, Gibson is no stranger to grinding out a three-round war, and he’ll do whatever he needs to this weekend to get his hand raised.

“I think this fight will probably be everywhere; we’re going to test each other on the feet, we’re going to test each other in the grappling,” Gibson said. “I know I’m going to mix it up, I’m sure he’s anticipating the same. I’m all about high volume and high pressure and he seems to be a willing dance partner, so I’m hoping for fireworks when we get in there.

“I just think I’m more skilled. We’re similar in the sense that we both have dogs in us if we need to go that route, but I think my skills will allow me to hopefully not have to bring that out. My wife will tell you, ‘No more Fight of the Night bonuses, I just want performance bonuses.’”