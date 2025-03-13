Cody Gibson | From The Classroom To The Octagon

Before teaching at the middle school level, Gibson was a high school teacher, where he got a lot more questions about his life outside of teaching from his students. But come this summer, Gibson is going to close the book on his teaching career and focus solely on his life inside the Octagon.

“It’s the ability to plug in more things into my schedule, like recovery, and just focus on rest in between sessions, as opposed to train, go work all day and then train,” Gibson said. “There's not really any rest, especially as I get older, and I feel like having those couple hours of downtime in between each workout is important, so I could put in my best effort when I get to the gym.”

Despite the middle school crowd not having as big of an interest in his fighting career, given the smaller attention spans, Gibson is thankful that he is able to translate what he has learned in the fight game into lessons they can take through everyday life.