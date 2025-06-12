Cody Garbrandt Trusted The Process

A long fourteen months where the former bantamweight champion didn’t know if he would ever step into the Octagon again. After dealing with a severe case of vertigo in his fight against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300, “No Love” had to take many steps to get back to competition level.

“I felt great in the fight, had a great camp, but in the second round I got taken down and had vertigo super bad to where I couldn’t function or move,” Garbrandt said. “I ended up going to the hospital until five or six in the morning. Then, I went to a lot of specialists to figure it out and they got me the right treatment I needed to feel confident to get back in there. It took a long time, 14 months. I’m super thankful to the UFC and the Performance Institute, all the doctors, physical therapists, the staff; they really dialed in on a program that was going to work for me.”

Throughout that difficult time, Garbrandt leaned on the people around him and never lost faith that he would return to the Octagon. Dealing with obstacles and overcoming them is something the veteran is no stranger to after spending over 10 years competing for the UFC.