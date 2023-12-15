Cody Garbrandt Still Has Masterpieces To Paint In The Octagon

“Mom, give me until I’m 25, trust me.” Garbrandt explained. “I don't want to go work in the coal mines. Trust me, I'll make it. I'll be a world champion by then.”

On July 7, 2016, when Garbrandt turned 25, he wasn’t a world champion. But he did hit his mark a little over five months later when he delivered a master class in defeating Dominick Cruz for the UFC bantamweight title.

“We were at the MGM,” recalled Garbrandt and I said, ‘Remember, mom, I told you that by 25, I'd be a world champion?’ She's like, ‘You did.’ We had a big hug, cried a little bit and it was great.”

Garbrandt kept his promise, but by that point, there was no stopping him. He made it to the UFC in 2015 after just five pro fights, and after a pair of wins over Marcus Brimage and Henry Briones, he began the biggest year of his career in 2016 by fighting Augusto Mendes.

In Pittsburgh.

At the Consul Energy Center.

“It was crazy,” he said. “I'm about to go get employed to this coal mine, and I'm playing at the Consul Energy Center in Pittsburgh for the UFC. It was just wild. And that was the start of the championship run in 2016. That was the first fight. I fought ‘Tanquinho’ Mendes and knocked him out and then knocked everybody out until I fought Cruz and, yeah, that was the run.”