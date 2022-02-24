Cody Freeman In The Groove | UFC Fight Pass

Highlights
Catch the return of Cody Freeman to UFC FIGHT PASS at Fury FC 58
If you’re looking for a run of the mill, scowling, bloodthirsty mixed martial artist, don’t waste your time with Cody Freeman.
Fury FC bantamweight Cody Freeman has made quite the reputation for himself around his inner circle his whole life. Not for being the biggest guy in the room or even the toughest guy in the room, though he might be the latter, but he’s always been known for being one of the goofiest guys in the room.
He’s been known for his impressions since parties in high school, and his coaches even swear that he’s got the greatest Bobby Boucher impression in the history of vocal cords.
Lights Out 😴 #AKA15 #AndNew— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 29, 2021
👑 Cody Freeman becomes the first ever @AKA_Fights double-champ! 👑 pic.twitter.com/eTNB92icq6
Needless to say, he’s had more important things to practice than his MMA trash talk. There may be a day we hear uncanny impressions of his opponents, but there’s a slim chance we’ll hear Conor McGregor promos at press conferences.
“I think I’m going to have to give that a shot,” Freeman laughed. “I’ve never tried that. I think that’d be interesting.”
Freeman may be the everyman now, but there was a period of time in which he gave the “tough guy” persona a heavy push, but it was over almost as soon as it began.
“When I first started, I had this vision in my mind that fighters are supposed to be tough, scary dudes, so I wanted a good nickname,” Freeman explained. “I wanted something scary. Everybody’s always ‘The Nightmare,’ or something like that, so I wanted to fall into that and that just wasn’t really me.”
And New! 🏆 #AKA13 #UFCFIGHTPASS— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 27, 2021
Congrats to @AKA_Fights featherweight champion Cody Freeman! pic.twitter.com/eHohvnzpNI
“Cutthroat” Cody Freeman hit his ears like nails on a chalkboard, and the final moments before a fight early in his career were spent cringing at the nickname as opposed to dialing in.
It was a moment even Freeman’s fiancé, Valerie Soto, would have probably mocked him for.
“She’s probably even goofier than I am,” Freeman said. “She’s honestly one of the most outgoing people I know. She’s never really been one to try to be the tough person. She’s always smiling in the middle of rounds; she’s always laughing it up so she’s not for the whole tough guy thing. Every time we see one of those guys and it’s obviously not them and they’re really just forcing it, she’ll be like, ‘That guy’s kind of acting like a douche. Just be yourself.’”
Elbow rocks him!#AKA13 #UFCFIGHTPASS pic.twitter.com/wqB1WiG39a— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 27, 2021
At 26 years old, Freeman has found himself comfortably in his groove. No more tough guy, no more trying to intimidate people. Just the same goofy guy who became locally famous for his Waterboy impression.
His fight nickname has changed, as well, and it’s the most Cody Freeman of nicknames with the most Cody Freeman of origins.
“My fight name is ‘Bison,’” Freeman said. “When I was a sophomore in high school, me and my best friend had, the reason is unknown to me at this point, changed our middle names on Facebook to Bison. I was so lazy that I never changed it and by the time I started fighting, my name was still ‘Bison’ on Facebook and these promoters saw it and they started writing it down on paperwork as my middle name and I would have to correct them. At that point, I was like, ‘Well, people already know me as Bison. I’m just going to be Cody Bison Freeman from now on.’”
Four days out!!#FuryFC58 pic.twitter.com/9varWTwLyR— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 23, 2022
Opponent Azjavkhlan Baataryn may have more experience and scarier faces in his back pocket, but those are battles Freeman is no longer interested in winning. He’s got a finish on his mind and a fiancée at home ready to mock tough guys with when his fight wraps up.
