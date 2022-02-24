Cody Freeman In The Groove | UFC Fight Pass

If you’re looking for a run of the mill, scowling, bloodthirsty mixed martial artist, don’t waste your time with Cody Freeman.

Fury FC bantamweight Cody Freeman has made quite the reputation for himself around his inner circle his whole life. Not for being the biggest guy in the room or even the toughest guy in the room, though he might be the latter, but he’s always been known for being one of the goofiest guys in the room.

He’s been known for his impressions since parties in high school, and his coaches even swear that he’s got the greatest Bobby Boucher impression in the history of vocal cords.