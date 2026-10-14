Cody Chovancek’s Time To Shine

Cody Chovancek has an indelible smile etched on his face this week as he moves around the host hotel in Edmonton going through the paces of his first UFC fight week experience as a fighter. Although he has accompanied teammates on these trips before, he is finally at the center of it, and as you would expect, it feels like a dream come true for the Canadian bantamweight.
“It’s a dream; I’ve been thinking about this moment for 11 years, putting in the blood, sweat, and tears, chipping away at it,” Chovancek said. “A few years ago, we thought it was gonna be there, then we got the call for Contender Series, and then we made it happen. It’s unreal… There is no place in the world I would rather be than the UFC.”
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Part of the reason his smile is so vibrant is that he’s been waiting in the wings for more a year now sidelined with a knee injury since claiming his spot on the roster with a third-round stoppage win last season on Dana White’s Contender Series.
The 28-year-old, who trains with Mike Malott and Jasmine Jasudavicius at Niagara Top Team, actually suffered the injury in the lead-up to his audition in Las Vegas last September and aggravated it further during his win over Raphael Uchegbu.
“That was really trying me, man, going through that injury,” the 28-year-old said. “I injured myself five weeks before that fight on Contender Series. We went through the rest of that camp babying it, did the work we could. I fought through it and afterwards, it was even worse. I went down to the PI, did the proper work — shout out to the PI for all the rehabilitation, strength work, nutrition; they got us covered… It was really trying mentally. I think that’s one of the strong parts of my game, my mental fortitude and my ability to go out there and perform under the lights; I love it, so it’s easy for me to go out there and fight, but it really tried my mental strength outside of camp.
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“Mike has been great for that sort of thing — to talk to and get those little mentorships, have those conversations about what we’re going through because they’ve all gone through it before; they have years of experience on me,” he added. “It’s been just to ‘trust the process’ — trust the work we’re putting in, trust that we’re coached by some of the best coaches in the world, and that I have a great team around me.”
Several of those teammates and coaches are here in Edmonton this week, which makes the transition to the biggest stage a little easier as does the fact that he’s familiar with the area, both from competing out here under the Unified MMA banner and having made a few trips this way to see family and enjoy the outdoors.
“It’s huge, man,” he said. “To debut here in front of Canadian fans, feel that good old Canadian energy and be doing it where the Oilers play is so sick. To have the whole team here, it feels like it’s been destined. It’s part of the legacy, and it feels like all this happened for a reason… We’re here now and we’re gonna go out there and make it happen, take the next step. I love the Canadian fans. They’re so hardcore, and I love the energy out there. Good vibes in Edmonton, for sure. My uncle lives out here. I’ve done a hunting trip out here. I love it.”
His debut this weekend isn’t your typical pairing as Chovancek is lined up opposite SooYoung You, a 20-fight veteran who successfully navigated the Road to UFC bantamweight tournament in Season 3 before earning decision wins in each of his first two Octagon appearances.
It’s a good challenge straight out of the gates for the Canadian newcomer, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I knew he had a couple fights in the UFC, I knew he fought on Road to UFC. He’s experienced — he’s got 11 more pro fights than me, but that just makes me wanna go out there and prove how good we are in Canada,” Chovancek said. “You look at some of these betting companies and they’re s***-talking Canadian MMA, and it’s like, ‘OK — there is a resurgence and you’re gonna see a bunch of guys coming up now.’ … I’m 9-0, and I’m fighting a guy with double the amount of fights as me, and I’m gonna go out there and put him to sleep. When that happens, these betting guys are gonna start flipping the script.
“He’s a great fighter, he’s experienced, and his goal is to take me down. I know that’s his sole purpose is to take me down — change levels, put some strikes behind it,” he added. “I’m very confident on the feet. I think I’m gonna have a huge striking advantage, and I’ve been wrestling my whole life too. That’s why my ears look like this, so I’m confident in the grappling as well.”
The cauliflower-eared Chovancek is definitely not lacking in confidence, but it’s all earned, even if he’s yet to compete at this level. Now, he’s ready to finally step out under the bright lights and make his UFC debut, and he’s focused on making the absolute most of it, literally and figuratively.
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“A hundred thousand dollars; a $100k bonus,” he said. “Call me ‘Mystic Chovancek’ — I’m calling it now.. I went out there and made it happen on Contender Series when the pressure was on. I perform great under the pressure. I love it. I know this is a life-changing opportunity, and now there is life-changing money on the line, so I’m gonna go out there and do my thing.
“I don’t have to change anything up,” he added. “I’ve been doing this — knocking people out, choking people out, tapping people out — for a long time. Now, I just go out there and do it on the big stage now.”
And if everything plays out the way he’s envisioning, it will truly be a dream-come-true moment for the Canadian bantamweight prospect.
“It would mean the world to me, man. The years of sacrifice grinding all the way up to make this happen — it’s gonna be a dream come true, for sure,” he said. “I know that’s stereotypical to say, but there’s — it’s hard to even put into words what it mean to me.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.