Cody Chovancek’s Time To Shine

“That was really trying me, man, going through that injury,” the 28-year-old said. “I injured myself five weeks before that fight on Contender Series. We went through the rest of that camp babying it, did the work we could. I fought through it and afterwards, it was even worse. I went down to the PI, did the proper work — shout out to the PI for all the rehabilitation, strength work, nutrition; they got us covered… It was really trying mentally. I think that’s one of the strong parts of my game, my mental fortitude and my ability to go out there and perform under the lights; I love it, so it’s easy for me to go out there and fight, but it really tried my mental strength outside of camp.

Limited Tickets Remain For UFC Edmonton | Get Yours Here

“Mike has been great for that sort of thing — to talk to and get those little mentorships, have those conversations about what we’re going through because they’ve all gone through it before; they have years of experience on me,” he added. “It’s been just to ‘trust the process’ — trust the work we’re putting in, trust that we’re coached by some of the best coaches in the world, and that I have a great team around me.”

Several of those teammates and coaches are here in Edmonton this week, which makes the transition to the biggest stage a little easier as does the fact that he’s familiar with the area, both from competing out here under the Unified MMA banner and having made a few trips this way to see family and enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s huge, man,” he said. “To debut here in front of Canadian fans, feel that good old Canadian energy and be doing it where the Oilers play is so sick. To have the whole team here, it feels like it’s been destined. It’s part of the legacy, and it feels like all this happened for a reason… We’re here now and we’re gonna go out there and make it happen, take the next step. I love the Canadian fans. They’re so hardcore, and I love the energy out there. Good vibes in Edmonton, for sure. My uncle lives out here. I’ve done a hunting trip out here. I love it.”