 Skip to main content
Cody Brundage celebrates his victory over Zachary Reese in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes
UFC 300

Cody Brundage Won't Be Shocked

UFC Middleweight Cody Brundage Expects To Deliver A Memorable Performance Against Bo Nickal At UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X @thomasgerbasi • Apr. 10, 2024

Cody Brundage knows what he’s up against when he faces unbeaten Bo Nickal on Saturday night’s UFC 300 card in Las Vegas.

He also knows that with a win, he will change his life forever.

“There's a lot of great fights on that card, but I go out there and handle business like I think I'm going to, and I'll be the most talked about guy coming off the biggest card in UFC history and you don't get many opportunities like that in life. So it's pretty exciting.”

How To Watch UFC 300 In Your Country

Not daunting, not terrifying, but exciting. That’s the competitor in Brundage, and why he embraced the chance to fight Nickal when it was presented to him. You don’t get too many of these in a career, so you’ve got to take them when the call comes, even if it’s a fight offer against one of the most decorated college wrestlers to make the move to mixed martial arts.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“I try to keep tabs on guys that I feel like the UFC might try to put me against, and he's definitely a name that has been brought up,” said Brundage. “And I've said before I got this fight that that's a fight I wouldn't mind having. And I'm a big fan of Bo Nickal. I grew up on the wrestling scene, and he's done a lot for the sport of wrestling. I coach high school wrestling, and that's the kind of guy you're telling your high schoolers to go watch if you want to be a good wrestler. So I've been familiar with him before he ever started fighting and been a fan of his for a long time. But I'm happy that I get to be the guy to be his litmus test.”

You can almost see the smile over the phone lines because Brundage, a collegiate wrestler himself for Newberry College, where he won 96 matches and was a two-time NCAA qualifier, knows that MMA is a whole different game. Nickal has passed all his tests, going 5-0 with five finishes and two UFC victories, but he isn’t as battle-tested in the Octagon as Brundage, who has posted a 4-4 UFC record that includes three finishes, two Performance of the Night bonuses and a couple fights where he had to weather some storms before coming back to win. In other words, he’s been through the fire, got burned a couple times, but still walked out the other side.

Order The Epic UFC 300 Event Today

“I don't think there are any easy fights in the UFC, but he’s had some more favorable fights, more favorable circumstances, less dangerous opponents,” said Brundage. “I'm definitely the most dangerous dude he's ever fought. And the most well-rounded. I come from a wrestling background. I'm not a three-time national champ, but I got to the NCAA tournament and have been wrestling my whole life just like he has. So yeah, I'm excited for the matchup. It's one that I was, I guess I'll say, anticipating. My coach (Marc Montoya) called me and said, ‘Hey, we got an offer for you.’ I said, ‘It's Bo Nickal at UFC 300, isn't it?’ And he was like, ‘Holy s**t, yeah.’ I'm like, ‘I just had a feeling.’”

Cody Brundage celebrates his victory over Zachary Reese in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Cody Brundage celebrates his victory over Zachary Reese in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Brundage also has the feeling that he’s going to win this weekend, and since we’re talking about feelings, remember how Max Schmeling saw something in the seemingly unbeatable Joe Louis before their first fight in 1936 and then went and exploited that something, stopping Louis in the 12th round. The something was Louis dropping his left hand after jabbing, and Schmeling drilled his foe with right hands all night. Brundage isn’t dropping any technical hints about the fight, but, in general, he wants to see how Nickal responds to getting in there with someone who wants to take his “0” much like Brundage did to Zachary Reese last time out.

“I think I'm his biggest test to date and I don't really think you can argue with that,” said Brundage. “When we talked last before my fight with Zach Reese, I kind of feel the same way. He's never been tested and I'm the guy that's going to go test him.”

UFC 300 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Pereira vs Hill | Zhang vs Yan | Gaethje vs Holloway 

Brundage slammed Reese into defeat last December in less than two minutes. He may have that in store for Nickal, or he may just try to take him into deep waters to see if he can swim. Either way, the 29-year-old is respectful of his opponent but also curious to see what he’s got.

Cody Brundage punches Zachary Reese in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Cody Brundage punches Zachary Reese in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“It's hard to know if you're down for fighting,” said Brundage. “Everyone's down for winning; winning's fun, winning's awesome. (Laughs) But when you're getting in fistfights, it is different when you get cracked and when you get pushed, and when you get to a point where you're in the deep waters a little bit and you're like, ‘S**t, man, I didn't run this guy over. Everybody told me I was going to.’”

Brundage knows what everybody’s thinking about this fight. But it’s Wednesday. On Sunday, they may be thinking something else.

MORE UFC 300: The History Of Chinese Fighters in The UFC | The History Of The BMF Title | Justin Gaethje Loves The Unknowns Of Fighting | Max Holloway Just Wants To Build His Legacy | Every Champion On UFC 300 | Significant Stats | Yan Xiaonan's Journey To The Title Shot

“Everybody keeps saying, ‘Man, you could shock the world.’ And my reply is, ‘I'm not going to shock my world.’ I'll shock everyone else, but my world knows what's up and they know how hard I've worked, and they know what I'm capable of. And so, they won't be shocked. They'll be happy for me, but they won't be shocked.”

Order UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
UFC 300
Deiveson Figueiredo, Alex Pereira, Justin Gaethje, Zhang Weili, Aljamain Sterling, Jamahal Hill, Jessica Andrade, Holly Holm, Charles Oliveira, Cody Garbrandt, Max Holloway, Jiri Prochazka
UFC 300

The Many Champions Of UFC 300

The Epically Stacked UFC 300 Card Features 12 Current And Former UFC Champions. Order Now For The April 13th Super-Event.

Watch the Video
Champ Alex Pereira teaches Nina Drama footwork. Diego Lopes shops from the shoes up. Calvin Kattar stays sharp. Max Holloway tours a Vegas landmark.
Embedded

UFC 300 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill In Las Vegas On April 13, 2024 

More
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Is Live On PPV From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 13, 2024 
UFC 300

Unrivaled Greatness | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Is Live On PPV From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 13, 2024 

Watch the Video