Cody Brundage Won't Be Shocked

“I try to keep tabs on guys that I feel like the UFC might try to put me against, and he's definitely a name that has been brought up,” said Brundage. “And I've said before I got this fight that that's a fight I wouldn't mind having. And I'm a big fan of Bo Nickal. I grew up on the wrestling scene, and he's done a lot for the sport of wrestling. I coach high school wrestling, and that's the kind of guy you're telling your high schoolers to go watch if you want to be a good wrestler. So I've been familiar with him before he ever started fighting and been a fan of his for a long time. But I'm happy that I get to be the guy to be his litmus test.”

You can almost see the smile over the phone lines because Brundage, a collegiate wrestler himself for Newberry College, where he won 96 matches and was a two-time NCAA qualifier, knows that MMA is a whole different game. Nickal has passed all his tests, going 5-0 with five finishes and two UFC victories, but he isn’t as battle-tested in the Octagon as Brundage, who has posted a 4-4 UFC record that includes three finishes, two Performance of the Night bonuses and a couple fights where he had to weather some storms before coming back to win. In other words, he’s been through the fire, got burned a couple times, but still walked out the other side.

“I don't think there are any easy fights in the UFC, but he’s had some more favorable fights, more favorable circumstances, less dangerous opponents,” said Brundage. “I'm definitely the most dangerous dude he's ever fought. And the most well-rounded. I come from a wrestling background. I'm not a three-time national champ, but I got to the NCAA tournament and have been wrestling my whole life just like he has. So yeah, I'm excited for the matchup. It's one that I was, I guess I'll say, anticipating. My coach (Marc Montoya) called me and said, ‘Hey, we got an offer for you.’ I said, ‘It's Bo Nickal at UFC 300, isn't it?’ And he was like, ‘Holy s**t, yeah.’ I'm like, ‘I just had a feeling.’”